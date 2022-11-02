Sleeping van driver jailed for killing newly wed rail worker who “lived for Disney”

A newly married rail worker who “loved Disney” was killed by a van driver who fell asleep at the wheel for at least 16 seconds.

Rosie Earle, 27, was travelling to her job as a senior conductor with East Midlands Railway when Jamie Jackson, 32, drifted onto the wrong side of the Lincoln bypass.

Mrs Earle had been married to her husband, Alex, for just four months when she was instantly killed in the 4.30am collision on September 3 last year.

Her “talent and effervescent” character had been recognised by East Midlands Railway who used her in succesful adverts promoting the train company.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mrs Earle, from Cranwell, Lincolnshire, was driving her Toyota to work northbound on the A15 Lincoln Eastern Bypass when she was suddenly confronted by Jackson’s van.

Andrew Peat, prosecuting, said: “Mrs Earle was the ‘pin up lady’ for the railway company, appearing in adverts, such was the character of that lady.

“The defendant (Jackson) was at the end of his shift, he had been working in Leeds.

“He had made the journey down the M1, M62 and A1M, down to just south of Lincoln.

“Mrs Earle was driving northbound on the eastern ring road, while the defendant was driving in the opposite direction.

“What is perhaps most striking about that section of road is that it is absolutely straight.”

Mr Peat said the headlights of Mrs Earle’s car would have been visible from 400 metres for 16 seconds before the collision occurred between the Branston and Bracebridge Heath roundabouts.

“The only reason for this tragedy was this defendant falling asleep at the wheel,” Mr Peat added.

Jackson later admitted “feeling tired” to police and revealed he had stopped at Markham Moor services just off the A1 to “refresh himself” and have a meal before continuing his last 20 miles home.

The court heard Jackson was just a mile from home when Mrs Earle saw his van and made a futile attempt to avoid the collision by veering off the road.

“The van hit the Toyota on the offside,” Mr Peat said. “The Toyota was catastrophically damaged.”

Jackson managed to climb from the van and told a witness: “I think I must have fallen asleep at the wheel. I’d just done a night shift in Leeds and was going home.”

The court heard Mrs Earle’s widow was not in court to see Jackson sentenced.

“He simply can not bring himself to be here,” Mr Peat said.

However a short victim impact statement from Mr Earle was read out on his behalf.

He explained: “I am 27, and I have experienced things no one else my age should have suffered.”

Speaking of Rosie, Mr Earle added: “She was my world, she was my rock.”

Mrs Earle’s birthday would have been on November 27 and the couple were due to go to Disneyland to celebrate.

They met in the Lincoln in 2017 and were living together in Cranwell, along with their cocker spaniel dog Teddy.

Mr Earle previously revealed Rosie was a massive Disney fan and she had a room in their house with a cabinet featuring her Disney collection.

Mrs Earle’s parents, Richard and Christine Thurlow, read out their statements in court.

In her statement Mrs Thurlow explained how Rosie was “inseparable” from her sister, Jess.

“They were my oxygen,” Mrs Thurlow said.

Mrs Earle revealed how the last time she saw Rosie alive was at a family funeral just two weeks before the collision.

“She didn’t deserve that,”Mrs Thurlow insisted. “No one in our family deserved that.”

Mr Thurlow described how hundreds of mourners attended Rosie’s own funeral at Cranwell parish church.

He also revealed a special conversation he had with his daughter about the “special milestones in life” we all go through.

“She had an infectious smile, and was always kind and considerate.” Mr Thurlow added. “She was beautiful, she was perfect, she was our baby.”

Jackson, 32, of King Drive, Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing the death of Rosemary Earle by dangerous driving.

Christopher Martin, mitigating, said Jackson was a hardworking family man with a five-year-old autistic son and had no previous convictions.

Mr Martin told the court Jackson immediately gave up his job working for MRP, part of the Tarmac group, following the crash.

“He did not want to work shifts and has retrained as a plumber,” Mr Martin added.

He told the court Jackson had written a letter to Mrs Earle’s family, and wanted to see justice for them.

“He is haunted by the fact he can not provide clarity on what happened that morning,” Mr Martin added.

Jailing Jackson for 18 months Recorder Paul Mann KC said a suspended sentence would not serve as justice for Mrs Earle’s family.

Recorder Mann told Jackson: “You drove while knowingly deprived of sleep.

“Drivers do not suddenly fall asleep at the wheel.

“On your own account you stopped at Markham Moor services for a meal and to freshen up.”

Recorder Mann told Jackson he then chose to continue his journey but lost his fight to get home.

“You had dropped off for at least 16 seconds when the collision occurred.”

Jackson was also banned from driving for 3 years and 9 months, and must take an extended driving test.

