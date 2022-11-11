Man jailed for stabbing neighbour in face with a screwdriver

A Lincoln man who stabbed his neighbour in the face with a screwdriver three times was today (Friday) jailed for 18 months.

Peter Fost, 56, grabbed the 28-year-old man from behind as he prepared to get on his motorbike in Bargate, Lincoln.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the attack took place in darkness at around 10pm on 26 April.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said the victim did not realise he was being attacked by his neighbour until he was grabbed by the scruff of the neck and then turned around.

Mr Howes said the victim then felt something being jabbed between the gap of his motorbike helmet.

During the struggle he felt two further jabs, and was kicked after stumbling to the ground.

“This activated a security light,” Mr Howes added.

“At this point he spotted the defendant was holding a screwdriver.”

The court heard paramedics attended and treated the victim for a cut to his lip, nostril and the roof of his mouth. He also believed he had suffered a broken nose, and was advised to go to hospital, but chose not to.

“There was no real explanation for why he was assaulted,” Mr Howes said.

“The defendant made no comment during interview but he did point out the red stubby screwdriver to the police.”

Mr Howes added: “It is right to say it was a very loud bike.”

Fost, of Bargate, Lincoln, admitted a charge of unlawful wounding on 26 April.

The court heard Fost had 14 previous convictions for 19 offences.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, said Fost had undergone a psychiatric report which revealed a number of difficulties.

He had also suffered a significant head injury five years ago which required the insertion of a shunt.

“There was a lead up to this,” Mr Knowles said. “He leaves the motorbike on right outside his window.”

“There had been no difficulties for four years,” Mr Knowles told the court. “The irony being he took the victim to buy this motorbike.”

Mr Knowles added: “Mr Fost accepts he just lost it. Fortunately the injuries were not serious.”

Passing sentence Recorder Emma Smith told Fost there was elements of persistence in the attack and it was aggravated by his previous convictions.

“This was three jabs, and then when the victim was on the floor he was kicked.”

The Recorder added: “You embarked on what has been described to me as a four minute unprovoked attack.”

Recorder Smith also made a restraining order which prevents any contact between the two men for three years.