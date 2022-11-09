Man’s murder shocks quiet village community in North Lincolnshire

Two residents have spoken of their shock

Residents in the small village of Wootton in North Lincolnshire have spoken of their shock as police continue to investigate the murder of Ian Staves.

The 44-year-old was discovered dead at his home on Monday, September 12 having suffered injuries consistent with third-party involvement.

The independent charity Crimestoppers have issued a £20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for his murder.

Humberside Police have also released images of a man who they are keen to identify.

A local resident told BBC Look North: “It is very quiet, it’s a very nice village, everybody gets on together and helps each other, so it was a shock when we heard about the murder.

“It’s a strange thing to happen, in towns and cities you do get it sometimes, but in little villages you don’t, so (I’m) a little bit uncomfortable about it.”

Another local woman said: “When I heard the news I felt sick, it really upset me because I know him, I’ve known him from young, but I never thought it would have happened in this village.”