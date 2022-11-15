One-star hygiene rating for Monks Road convenience store

A convenience store in Lincoln has been slapped with a one-star hygiene rating for the second time in its recent history – with inspectors citing poor management of food safety.

Moonlight Shopper on Monks Road was the subject of a food hygiene inspection on October 5 this year, earning a score of just one star out of five.

It is the second time in the last five inspections that Moonlight Shopper was given a one-star hygiene rating, but the first since December 2016.

The store has dropped from back-to-back three-star ratings in 2018 and 2020 respectively, and has been told to make improvements across the board.

Inspectors found that while cleanliness and conditions of facilities and the building were generally satisfactory in the report, major improvement was necessary in the management of food safety.

The inspection also found that Moonlight Shopper must perform better in terms of hygienic food handling, with these three collective scores resulting in the one-star rating.

The Lincolnite has attempted to contact Moonlight Shopper, but received no answer at the time of publication.