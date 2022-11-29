Opening date set for Grantham’s first Taco Bell

Grantham will get its first Taco Bell restaurant when the fast food chain opens in the town on Wednesday, December 7.

Popular Mexican-inspired fast food chain Taco Bell has seen a surge in British popularity over the past few years, with over 100 branches of the restaurant business now open in the United Kingdom.

Its latest addition will be in Grantham, with doors opening for the first time on Wednesday, December 7. It will be based on London Road in the South Kesteven town.

The former Pizza Hut site has been converted to become an ideal spot for Taco Bell’s signature range of enchiladas, burritos, churros and more – despite South Kesteven District Council’s initial hesitance to approve the plans.

In September last year, an application for a drive-thru Taco Bell was rejected by SKDC, who said it would “significantly increase” traffic at the Gainsborough Corner junction.

Another application was submitted a month later for the partial demolition and conversion of the Pizza Hut restaurant to transform it into a Taco Bell – but this time without a drive-thru element.

This proposal was approved by the council in December 2021 under two strict conditions: Firstly, the development must be commenced before the expiration of three years from the date of the application being approved. The development must also be carried out in accordance with a list of approved plans.

The Taco Bell empire in the UK has continued to grow from strength to strength in recent years, with the chain’s 100th British-based restaurant being opened in Spalding earlier this year.

There are already Taco Bell’s in Scunthorpe, Lincoln and Spalding, with Grantham becoming the fourth Greater Lincolnshire area to house the popular Mexican fast food restaurant.

