Reclaim The Night march for women’s safety in Lincoln this month
Making a stand against sexual harassment and assault
Hundreds of people will take a stand against sexual harassment and sexual assault when they march through the city at the upcoming Reclaim The Night March later this month.
Around 450 students and university staff, including Vice Chancellor Neal Juster, attended the protest in November 2021 which was organised by the University of Lincoln Students’ Union.
Organisers said the ‘Reclaim The Night March 2023’ will take place from 7pm on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Those wishing to take part in the March should gather outside The Swan bar on the university campus at 6.30pm.
Zuzanna Romańska, VP Wellbeing & Community at Lincoln Students’ Union, was one of the hundreds of people who united for the previous march.
She said: “Here in Lincoln, we want to make sure that people of any gender, identity, nationality, or background, feel seen and heard, feel like someone is there for them to advocate against governmental savings done at the expense their safety.”
Organisers said: “Everyone is welcome to attend this event, it would be fantastic to see as many people as possible. We must stand together. This needs to stop.”
