Reclaim The Night march for women’s safety in Lincoln this month

Local runner Abbie Donnelly made history over the weekend as she claimed the fastest female prize at the City of Lincoln 10K for the fourth consecutive year – breaking the course record in the process.

Donnelly, 26, dominated the competition on Sunday, October 30, as she claimed the title of fastest female at the Run For All City of Lincoln 10K with a breathtaking time of 32:52.

It is the fourth year running that Abbie was the fastest female at the event, and her achievement is made even more special by the fact she ran the fastest time ever in a Run For All 10K female race.

Her 32:52 run knocked 12 seconds of the previous record, which she herself set at the City of Lincoln 10K in 2021. It was the joint 13th fastest 10K time by a British female athlete this year, and the 66th fastest ever.

Abbie, from Lincoln Wellington Athletic club, said “I was absolutely delighted to hear that I set two new records at the City of Lincoln 10K. I’m local to Lincoln so it was really nice to win the race in my home town.

“Crossing the finish line at the Cathedral is always a memorable moment for me, the atmosphere is always electric, so moments like this always make the weeks of training worth it.”

It is the latest in a long list of achievements for Abbie so far in her career, less than a year on from her selection for Great Britain in the 2021 European Cross Country Championships – her second appearance at the continental competition.

She also competed as an under 20s female at the World Cross Country Championships in China.

Lewis Jagger was the first male to cross the line at Sunday’s City of Lincoln 10K, clocking in a time of 30 minutes and 32 seconds, while the first wheelchair athlete to finish was Callum Hall, in a personal bed time of 24:18.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said: “A huge congratulations to Abbie for smashing not one, but two records at the City of Lincoln 10K on Sunday and to Callum for completing a fantastic PB.”

Entries for next year’s City of Lincoln 10K, taking place on Sunday, April 16, are already open via the Run For All website.

