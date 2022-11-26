Work to repair Lincoln cemetery wall begins – 7 months after car crashed into it
After seven months, work finally begins
Seven months after a car crashed into a cemetery wall in Lincoln, repair works are finally commencing at the site.
A section of the wall surrounding Canwick Road Cemetery was the subject of a single vehicle collision back in April, after a Mini Cooper collided with the structure.
The wall collapsed on impact, knocking a lamppost over and damaging a gravestone in the process, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The area was fenced off after the incident, indicating that work was to commence on repairing the wall – but seven months have passed now and repairs are only just starting.
City of Lincoln Council told The Lincolnite that workers were waiting on materials to become available before the repair job could begin, and confirmed on Friday that this has now started.
The incident is not believed to have been a result of driving under the influence of alcohol, as the driver of the Mini Cooper recorded zero in a breathalyser test. She received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now