Call to recommission post-mortem provision in Lincolnshire

Currently deceased taken to Leicester or Hull
Photo: Adobe Stock

Lincolnshire families are being left in distress after a loved one dies because post-mortems are being carried out miles away, and now a councillor is calling for the service to return in the county.

Currently the service is carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary or Hull Royal Infirmary because United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust does not have the facilities.

Scrutiny councillors on Tuesday agreed to support proposals for re-procurement of the Coroner’s Body Removal and Transport later this month.

However Councillor Andrew Key, who works as a funeral celebrant, said people were often upset that their deceased relative had to be taken out of county for a post-mortem.

“Also, they often don’t know where they are, and how long they’re going to be,” he added.

“The funeral can be delayed and we also have a requirement to register deaths in five days which can’t be done.

“It just causes so much problems for families at a time, I think that they don’t need these problems.”

He said he was not convinced that the move by health services, originally made in a bid to save money, adding it would be “difficult” to get it back again.

But he urged members to “look at this really seriously”.

“This is the most distressing and upsetting time in their lives when something like this happens and the person that has passed away has to refer to the coroner, and go out of county for a post mortem.

“It is so traumatic for some of these families. It’s so distressing, I can’t begin to tell you.”

He was backed by Councillor Jackie Brockway who said he was “spot on” and asked for it to be a priority in the referral of the contract re-procurement.

James Chapple, Head of Registration, Celebratory and Coroners Services, told councillors: “Unfortunately, ULHT currently doesn’t have the capability to meet the demand for post mortems so we have to use those hospitals, which are further afield.

“It would be great if we could do them in within the boundary of Lincolnshire, but at the moment there is not that capability within Lincolnshire to do that.”

He said council officers continued to engage with the hospitals trust about future post-mortem provision.

33 mins ago

Alive Church's application for the business premises was rejected | Image: Google Streetview
By Local Democracy Reporter

A church has been denied permission to convert a North Hykeham warehouse into its permanent home.

Alive Church had hoped that the Cromwell Tools building on Station Road would allow it to welcome a congregation of up to 200 people.

A pastor told the planning committee that church had outgrown its previous south Lincoln venue, and the conversion would allow expansion of its community projects.

However, North Kesteven District Council’s policies designated the building as a place of employment, rather than a community asset.

The application was brought after the church had tried and failed to find other suitable venues where it could hold larger events.

Pastor Dan Hargreaves told councillors: “We are looking for a home for the church’s projects. Our heart is to bless and serve the local community.

“North Hykeham residents told us their three biggest needs were loneliness, mental health, youth provision – this would tick all of those boxes.”

The church runs a food bank, youth groups, family fun days and a night light café for anyone struggling, and also plans to open warm banks.

Alive Church South is currently based in the Showroom on Tritton Road in Lincoln

Council officers had recommended the plans were approved, saying “the loss of single commercial unit wouldn’t undermine LN6 being a vibrant, vital economic area for North Kesteven and Lincoln.”

Minor alterations were sought to the building to turn the existing warehouse into an auditorium. The church would have created around three new jobs.

However, Councillor Ian Carrington (Conservative), who seconded the motion to refuse plans, said: “I have total respect for the good works that the church does. However, they don’t allow us to set our planning policies to one side without very good reason.”

Councillor Marianne Overton MBE (NK Independents) argued that this was outweighed by the fact that “the church would bring significant benefits to the community.”

There was also concern about the potential noise being generated by large events, despite assurances that planning officers had carried out tests.

The foyer would also have been modified to reduce the noise spilling out.

Councillor Richard Johnston (Conservative) said: “A raucous wedding with music until midnight hasn’t been tested for noise. We also have to consider 200 car-bound people trying to get access to the car park in a hugely congested area of Hykeham.

“It’s questionable how beneficial this is for the community, and it blocks the building for future employment use.”

The final vote was eight against four to refuse the plans.

2 hours ago

Proposals for the open space show benches, paths and potentially a cafe | Photo: NKDC
By Local Democracy Reporter

An overgrown Sleaford garden will be opened up into a riverside haven after councillors said it was a “travesty” that it had been walled off for so long.

The private garden on Southgate will be turned into a quiet refuge in the town centre.

It was described as an “unknown gem in the conservation area” as councillors unanimously backed the plans.

Two holes would be knocked through the wall to allow access, with the possibility of a café and seating areas in the future.

The thoroughfare would connect Money’s Yard car park and a footpath along the River Slea.

Council Leader Richard Wright (Conservative) told North Kesteven’s planning committee that it would make a dramatic difference to the town centre.

“It is really important that we open up this site. The attractive riverside location is completely walled off and can’t be seen, which is a travesty,” he said.

“This will be a quiet place off the high street that people can go for a few minutes at lunchtime, offering respite from busy Southgate. Once it is landscaped and opened up onto to the river, it will be such an enhancement.”

The change of use was approved, with full plans to be submitted later | Photo: NKDC

He added that the council would work with police so it didn’t become an unsafe place in the evenings.

Councillor Robert Oates (NK Independents) also backed the plans, saying: “This is publicly-owned land and building – we have a duty to maximise the public benefits.

“The consultations which have taken place around the Sleaford Masterplan and Heart of Sleaford show the demand for new public spaces.”

Councillor Melody Shanahan-Kluth (Conservative) said she had “lost count of the times I have wondered what was over that wall, it has always fascinated me.”

The planning committee heard that there had been an objection from a resident who was concerned the park would overlook their property.

However, the planning officer said the impact would be limited.

The full details of the park would be confirmed in a future application. Artists’ sketches envision the space as a park with winding paths, benches and trees.

The neighbouring house, which is also owned by the council, will remain unchanged.

