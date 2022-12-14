EMR latest train operator to ban e-scooters

The widespread banning of e-scooters aboard trains and at rail stations has reached East Midlands Railway, with the operator saying the lithium batteries that power the vehicles pose a safety risk.

EMR will introduce and enforce the ban from December 19, due to potential risks and hazards that come with the lithium-ion batteries which power e-scooters.

Recent incidents involving e-scooters have shown how dangerous faulty or unregulated lithium batteries can be when they overheat – as you cannot stop temperature building within the battery once it overheats.

Dangers of jets of flames and potentially toxic smoke coming from the battery could cause serious harm to trains or customers and staff on board, so East Midlands Railway has taken the decision to follow the majority of its fellow rail operators and ban e-scooters.

Rail operator Northern also introduced a ban on e-scooters and electric skateboards from its trains and the stations they are at, bringing the rule into force at the start of December.

East Midlands Railway has now followed suit following consideration from bosses of working in line with other rail partners that have already clamped down on the battery-powered vehicles.

London North Eastern Railway, another operator with services in and around Lincolnshire, has also introduced the ban previously, saying the safety of both customers and staff must be a priority.

Electric wheelchairs, e-bikes and mobility scooters for those with access needs are all exempt from this ban though, meaning it is just e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards that aren’t allowed on board.

Katie Arthur, Head of Safety at East Midlands Railway, said: “After some consideration, and in line with other partners in the rail industry, we are bringing in a ban on e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards from December 19.

“These devices, which are often not approved for use in the UK, pose a potential risk as they contain lithium-ion batteries that are sometimes known to overheat.

“We understand that these devices are popular, but the safety of our customers and staff is our number one priority.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.