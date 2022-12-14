BMW driver jailed after double hit and run in Spalding

He failed to show up for sentencing too

A BMW driver who failed to stop after colliding with two pedestrians in Spalding town centre has been jailed for nine months.

William Jones, 29, was also disqualified from driving for two years and must take an extended driving test before he can get back behind the wheel.

A Crown Court judge had issued an arrest warrant for Jones last month after he failed to attend a sentence hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Jones, of Washway Road, Fleet Hargate, finally appeared before Recorder Stuart Sprawson after he admitted charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident at a hearing earlier this year.

The court heard Jones was driving a BMW 120D car dangerously in New Road, Spalding, on May 1 when he struck two pedestrians.

After hitting them, Jones drove off, the court was told. Part of the collision was captured on CCTV.

His case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence probation report but Jones failed to appear before Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight when he was due to be sentenced last month.

Recorder Sprawson sentenced Jones to eight months imprisonment for the offence of dangerous driving and a three month concurrent jail term for failing to stop after an accident.

Jones also pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to attend court on 28 November for which a further month was added to his jail sentence.

He was also banned from driving for two years with a four month extension to reflect the time he will spend in custody and must take an extended retest.

Jones must also pay the victim court surcharge.

