Explore the Lincoln Castle Illuminated Wall Walk – with brand new features
Ideal to get you in the Christmas spirit
Lincoln Castle’s Illuminated Wall Walk has returned with hundreds of trees, millions of lights and a sneak peek of Lucy the Dragon’s lair.
Each year, the walls of Lincoln Castle are illuminated with golden lights over the Christmas period, offering a beautiful view of one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks.
This year, the festive sparkle has been expanded to the castle grounds as well as the walls, with an elaborate lighting design spreading along the walkway towards Lincoln Crown Court.
This is due to the event starting after the conclusion of the Lincoln Christmas Market, meaning the castle grounds, typically used for market stalls, are available for decoration.
The walk boasts over 150 Christmas trees, more than a kilometre of festive lighting, various decorations across the castle grounds and walls, and a few additional surprises.
It is running from December 10 until December 23, open daily from 5.30pm to 9pm.
Mechanical reindeer can be found in a hut on the side of the castle grounds, while people on the wall walk can head down into the lair of Lucy the Dragon.
Prices for the castle grounds are £2.50 and £10.50 for the full wall walk experience. Concession tickets cost £9.50, while children between 5-16 cost £5.70 a ticket and family passes are available for up to two adults and three children at the price of £26.70.
It is free entry for annual pass holders, who do not need to book in advance, and under 5s. Tickets can be bought from the Lincoln Castle website.
There is also a dog friendly day at the castle on Wednesday, December 21 for anyone wanting to bring their pooches on the wall walk.
