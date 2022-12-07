Family fundraising to give Skegness murder victim send off he deserves

The sister of a man who was murdered in Skegness has set up a fundraiser to transport his body back to Lincolnshire “where he was happiest”.

Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road in Skegness on Friday, December 2 as police launched a murder investigation.

53-year-old Richard Lee Norris was arrested and charged with Marcus’ murder, appearing at Lincoln Crown Court before being remanded in custody ahead of a trial in June.

Marcus’ family has now appealed to raise money for a cross country funeral procession, from Lincolnshire via Leicestershire to Bedford and back to his happy place of Skegness, giving him the send off he deserves.

His sister Sarah, the organiser of the fundraiser, said: “Marcus moved to Skegness in 2016 to start a new life and find happiness leaving his family in Bedford.

“During his life Marcus enjoyed fishing, working being a chef and he has always supported the football team Chelsea. Marcus was a much loved son, brother, uncle and partner.

“As a family we are trying to fundraise to afford transporting his body through the county of Leicestershire to Skegness, bringing him back to where he was happiest.

“This is very important to us as a family as we know this is what he would have wanted if he had planned ahead, although this was an untimely death which has ultimately broken our family.”

The GoFundMe page (donate here) has a goal of £2,000 and has raised £238 at the time of reporting.

Due to the current cost of living pressures and with it being so close to the festive season, Marcus’ family say they are unable to afford the travel cost as well as a cremation.

£2,000 would allow for all of Marcus’ friends, work colleagues and loved ones to join together for a memorial day to remember forever.

