Final two days of Greetwell Road resurfacing works set for this week

Greetwell Road will be closed from 9am to 6pm for two consecutive days, starting on Wednesday, December 7.

The two-day road closure will allow for the final layer of new road surfacing on the approaches to the pedestrian crossing to be laid and new white lines to be painted.

The closure will be in place between Greetwell Road’s junction with Wragby Road and the mini-roundabouts at Outer Circle Road. The ends of Queensway and St Anne’s Road will also be closed.

The diversion route will be via Wragby Road and Outer Circle Road.

Sam Edwards, Head of Highways Infrastructure, said: “These works were originally meant to be completed at the end of October. Unfortunately, the scheme contractor Cemex had difficulties booking a specialist firm to lay the final high friction surfacing, despite receiving support from our project team.

“Despite these issues, we now have a company booked to lay the final layer of road surfacing, barring any inclement weather, later this week.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone affected by these delays for their continued patience.”

