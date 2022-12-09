Former MP to run again for Labour in Scunthorpe at next General Election
Taking on Holly Mumby-Croft at the next election
Former MP for Scunthorpe Sir Nic Dakin will be the Labour candidate for the North Lincolnshire constituency at the next General Election, and he feels the time is now for a Labour government.
Sir Nicholas Dakin, 67, served as MP for Scunthorpe between 2010 and 2019 before losing his seat to current Conservative MP Holly Mumby-Croft.
In that time, he served as Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons during Labour’s leadership transition of 2015, before being made Shadow Minister for Schools by Jeremy Corbyn that year – a role he served until June 2016.
Following some time away from the role after his electoral defeat in 2019, Sir Nic has now won the confidence of the Labour Party to represent the opposition at the next General Election.
He will be hoping to regain his seat, and told The Lincolnite that he feels the time is right for a change in government.
“During the last Labour government, people were never waiting over 48 hours to see their GP, and patient satisfaction rates had never been higher. That is one of just many differences between a Labour and Conservative government.
“I am humbled by the public’s support in me, and our job as MPs is to support and stand up for local people, which I did during my time as Scunthorpe’s MP.
“The public will make their decision when the time comes, and I feel we need a General Election sooner rather than later, as this country needs a Labour government.”
The next UK General Election must happen by January 2025, but after a merry-go-round of leadership contests and resignations over the course of 2022, current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hoping to avoid an early election.
