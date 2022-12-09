Rishi Sunak in Lincolnshire: Prime Minister visits RAF Coningsby
To announce a global air combat partnership with Italy and Japan
RAF Coningsby welcomed the Prime Minister to Lincolnshire on Friday, as Rishi Sunak visited the RAF base to announce a new air combat programme with leading nations across the world.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to Lincolnshire on Friday, December 9, where he had a tour of RAF Coningsby and its XI Squadron, as well as the chance to announce a new Global Combat Air Programme.
The Global Combat Air Programme is an international coalition between the UK, Italy and Japan, seeing the nations join forces in the development of future fighter jets.
It is hoped that a new jet can take to the skies by 2035 off the back of this agreement.
During the Prime Minister’s visit to RAF Coningsby, he was shown around the Quick Reaction Alert Buildings and given the chance to speak to pilots and engineers about the work they do for the Royal Air Force.
Mr Sunak then received a tour of the Typhoon with XI Squadron personnel, before viewing the Future Combat Air System model accompanied by BAE Systems employees.
The Prime Minister said during his visit to RAF Coningsby: “The security of the United Kingdom, both today and for future generations, will always be of paramount importance to this Government.
“That’s why we need to stay at the cutting-edge of advancements in defence technology – outpacing and out-manoeuvring those who seek to do us harm.”
See below for more pictures of Rishi Sunak’s visit to Lincolnshire:
