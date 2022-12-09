13 seconds ago

Rishi Sunak in Lincolnshire: Prime Minister visits RAF Coningsby

To announce a global air combat partnership with Italy and Japan
Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets the Station Warrant Officer of RAF Coningsby, Warrant Officer Guy Collinge. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

RAF Coningsby welcomed the Prime Minister to Lincolnshire on Friday, as Rishi Sunak visited the RAF base to announce a new air combat programme with leading nations across the world.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came to Lincolnshire on Friday, December 9, where he had a tour of RAF Coningsby and its XI Squadron, as well as the chance to announce a new Global Combat Air Programme.

The Global Combat Air Programme is an international coalition between the UK, Italy and Japan, seeing the nations join forces in the development of future fighter jets.

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak views aircraft models at number 11 (fighter) Squadron. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

It is hoped that a new jet can take to the skies by 2035 off the back of this agreement.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to RAF Coningsby, he was shown around the Quick Reaction Alert Buildings and given the chance to speak to pilots and engineers about the work they do for the Royal Air Force.

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

Mr Sunak then received a tour of the Typhoon with XI Squadron personnel, before viewing the Future Combat Air System model accompanied by BAE Systems employees.

The Prime Minister said during his visit to RAF Coningsby: “The security of the United Kingdom, both today and for future generations, will always be of paramount importance to this Government.

“That’s why we need to stay at the cutting-edge of advancements in defence technology – outpacing and out-manoeuvring those who seek to do us harm.”

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

See below for more pictures of Rishi Sunak’s visit to Lincolnshire:

Image of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seen here today (09/12/2022) at RAF Coningsby in the UK. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

Image of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seen here today (09/12/2022) at RAF Coningsby in the UK. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with RAF pilots at number 11 (fighter) Squadron. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak views aircraft models at number 11 (fighter) Squadron. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak views aircraft models at number 11 (fighter) Squadron. | Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

| Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2022

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.