“Greatest privilege of my life”: Lincoln’s Labour candidate named

“I love this city, and it will be my honour to represent it in Westminster”

Hamish Falconer will be the Labour Party’s Lincoln candidate at the next General Election, which he calls the “greatest privilege” of his life.

The Labour Party have been taking time to choose their Member of Parliament candidates for each constituency ahead of the next General Election – which must happen before January 2025.

In Lincoln, a contest took place between City of Lincoln councillor Naomi Tweddle, and member of the British diplomatic service Hamish Falconer.

It is a constituency that Lincoln will be looking to win back at the next election, following Karl McCartney’s Conservative victory in 2019, just two years after he himself lost the seat to former Labour MP Karen Lee.

Hamish Falconer was chosen as the candidate for Lincoln over local councillor Naomi Tweddle, who was quick to congratulate Falconer on his victory.

She took to social media to say: “Congratulations to Hamish! A well fought campaign and a brilliant candidate – I look forward to getting on the campaign trail with you and delivering a Labour win in Lincoln!”

Hamish himself said: “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be selected as Labour’s candidate for Lincoln at the next General Election.

“I love this city, and it will be my honour to represent it in Westminster. I’d like to thank my team from the bottom of my heart, you are the best of Lincoln.”

Cambridge-educated Hamish will be hoping to follow in the political footsteps of his father Charlie, who is a British Labour peer and barrister that is best known for serving as Tony Blair’s Secretary of State for Justice in the early-to-mid 00s.

Falconer has led the Foreign Office’s Terrorism Response Team across peace efforts in the likes of Afghanistan and South Sudan, as well as working for the National Crime Agency on humanitarian response.

With the vocal public backing of local councillors and the city’s former mayor Jackie Kirk, Hamish impressed the decision makers and will now be tasked with taking on Karl McCartney at the next election.

Among his main pledges for Lincoln should he be elected as the city’s next MP include fighting for the city to be “at the forefront of green energy” and campaigning for every local or national government tender issued in the county to include at least one business with an LN postcode.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.