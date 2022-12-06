Lincoln City to screen England game on Saturday – but won’t change kick-off time

The game will be screened inside the club lounges

Despite the EFL granting permission for clubs to move kick-off times due to England’s World Cup quarter-final this Saturday, Lincoln City has announced their game will still go ahead at 3pm.

The nation has tested positive for a severe case of World Cup fever in recent weeks, with Gareth Southgate’s England side marching onto the quarter-finals in style so far.

The Three Lions’ next opponents will be the reigning World Champions France on Saturday, as the Kylian Mbappe-led Les Bleus provide England with their biggest test so far.

Kick-off is at 7pm on Saturday, and while the Premier League has taken a winter break to accommodate the World Cup, lower league football has resumed – and this fixture presents a problem for England supporters.

Lincoln City are down to take on Wycombe Wanderers in a League One match at the LNER Stadium on Saturday, kicking off at 3pm.

However, the English Football League granted clubs permission to discuss a possible change to kick-off times this Saturday, so that fans wanting to watch England could get home or to the pub in plenty of time.

Lincoln City Football Club has confirmed that this will not happen for the Imps this weekend, with the game going ahead as normal, but all hope isn’t lost for fans wanting to watch both.

The Imps will be opening up the newly refurbished Legends Lounge and Centre Spot Tavern for all supporters on Saturday, screening England’s clash with France.

The venues will remain open free of charge after full time in the Wycombe game, available to supporters from 5pm on a first come, first served basis.

Food will be available in the form of pies and hot dogs, live music will come from Graham Lindley in the Legends Lounge from 5pm until 6.15pm, and multiple HD screens will display full coverage of the game.

However, it has been noted that supporters who park their cars on South Common, Bishop King School, Athena Zone or Playzone will need to move their vehicles before the car park areas shut at 5.30pm.

Fans can park in the Stacey West car park from 5pm, subject to availability.

