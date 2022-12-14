Lincoln estate agents raise over £12k for Marie Curie charity

Mundys Estate Agents in Lincoln raised over £12,000 for end-of-life charity Marie Curie after last year pledging to donate £20 for every house sold for 12 months.

The generous donation will support the Marie Curie Nursing Service and Rapid Response teams, which operate across the county and cared for over 2,400 patients in Lincolnshire in 2021. Marie Curie offer specialist end-of-life care across Lincolnshire within people’s homes, as well as providing support for family and friends.

Simon Bentley, Partner of Mundys, said: “The partners and staff were keen to support a local charity and chose Marie Curie for the fantastic work they carry out and the vital support they give to families at the most difficult of times.”

Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire at Marie Curie, said: “We are so grateful to Mundys for their support over this past year which has raised £12,272.10. Each £20 donation will fund an hour of nursing care and it was a great way for local people to support those with a terminal illness in Lincolnshire.

“The partnership will enable us to provide a further 634 hours of care. Thank you to Mundys on behalf of all of the families and patients we care for here at Marie Curie.”

Marie Curie’s support line is available for anyone with questions about dying, death, bereavement, and terminal illness, and can be called free on 0800 090 2309.

