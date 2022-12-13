4 hours ago

Quirky wow factor: Castle and cathedral views for contemporary modern Lincoln home

Asking price just shy of £800,000
The property on Drury Lane is blessed with stunning views of the cathedral from all angles. | Photo: Mundys

A quirky property in Lincoln’s uphill quarter has been listed on the market for just under £800,000 — and the view of the cathedral and castle alone seem worth it.

The four bedroom detached property on Drury Lane in Lincoln has been listed by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £795,000 – offering modern, contemporary living and an even more impressive location. See the full listing here.

Situated at the heart of Lincoln’s historic uphill section, the home has stunning views of both Lincoln Cathedral and Lincoln Castle from a large roof terrace, a beautiful courtyard garden and an internal garage with a remote door.

A view to be truly envious of. | Photo: Mundys

You can also see the castle from the courtyard garden space. | Photo: Mundys

Inside there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a reception dining area, an open plan fitted kitchen, and a study area on the lower ground floor, offering plenty of space and versatility while maintaining a cosy family setting.

Let’s take a closer look:

The ideal beacon to locate your house – Lincoln Cathedral stands proud in the background. | Photo: Mundys

The kitchen offers open plan living with a dining area alongside. | Photo: Mundys

Traditional features are in keeping with the house’s historic uphill location. | Photo: Mundys

Wood effect flooring, double glazed door access to the roof terrace and a fitted fireplace – what more could you want from a lounge? | Photo: Mundys

The study can be found in the lower ground floor area. | Photo: Mundys

The principal bedroom, complete with a built-in wardrobe and ample space. | Photo: Mundys

Four bedrooms makes the home ideal for a family. | Photo: Mundys

A stunning cast iron roll top bathtub can be found in one of the bathrooms. | Photo: Mundys

Inset spotlights and tiled flooring with underfloor heating in the bathroom. | Photo: Mundys

| Photo: Mundys

| Photo: Mundys

