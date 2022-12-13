Quirky wow factor: Castle and cathedral views for contemporary modern Lincoln home
Asking price just shy of £800,000
A quirky property in Lincoln’s uphill quarter has been listed on the market for just under £800,000 — and the view of the cathedral and castle alone seem worth it.
The four bedroom detached property on Drury Lane in Lincoln has been listed by estate agents Mundys at a guide price of £795,000 – offering modern, contemporary living and an even more impressive location. See the full listing here.
Situated at the heart of Lincoln’s historic uphill section, the home has stunning views of both Lincoln Cathedral and Lincoln Castle from a large roof terrace, a beautiful courtyard garden and an internal garage with a remote door.
Inside there are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a reception dining area, an open plan fitted kitchen, and a study area on the lower ground floor, offering plenty of space and versatility while maintaining a cosy family setting.
Let’s take a closer look:
