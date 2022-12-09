Lincolnshire councillors turn down ‘inappropriate’ rise in allowances

Councillors should show “restraint”, the leader said

Lincolnshire councillors’ allowances will go up by less than expected this year as a sign of the “difficult times”.

They will receive a 4% bump in the amount they can claim for council work next year.

This was smaller than the 6% which an independent panel had recommended, and is a real-term cut due to the level of inflation.

Lincolnshire County Council leader Councillor Martin Hill said they needed to show “restraint.”

He told members: “In these difficult times, it would be inappropriate to go any higher than 4%.

“I would also remind members that it’s not compulsory to claim our allowances. Any of us at anytime can say we wish to forego all or part of our allowances.

“Residents are having to show restraint due to the cost of living crisis, and as councillors we should do the same.”

The estimated cost of the raise is just over £53,000. The 6% rise would have cost an estimated £84,000.

The decision was seconded by Councillor Phil Dilks (Independent), who said: “None of us becomes a councillor for the allowances we received. They are allowances, not wages.

“I hope that no one is out of pocket or faces financial hardship by serving as a councillor.”

Councillor Marianne Overton MBE (Independent) said she was happy with the smaller increase, but would prefer a flat rate change in future.

“If you’ve always put things up by a percentage, then you’re always going to be increasing the differentials between the haves and have nots,” she said.

The proposal passed easily with three votes against and one abstention.

It will take effect for the 2023/24 financial year.

