Lincolnshire girl’s ballet dream comes true thanks to pioneering surgery
She has surprised even the surgeons with her determination to succeed
A nine-year-old girl from Lincolnshire with spina bifida was once told she might never walk again, but she is now fulfilling her dream of ballet dancing.
Phoebe Roberts was born with spina bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb.
Even before she was born, her mum Rebecca said they were told she wouldn’t walk and probably wouldn’t be able to move her arms.
The Horncastle girl defied the odds and, started ballet around two-and-a-half years ago with the aid of a walker.
Then in September this year, Phoebe became the first person with her type of scoliosis to undergo pioneering surgery to straighten her spine and realign her ribs.
Now, just three months on and Phoebe can dance like she has always wanted to – on her own and without any help.
Last year Phoebe got a wheelchair for Christmas, but her wish for 2022 is a “pink tutu”.
