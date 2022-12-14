Lincolnshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable retires after 30 years of policing

Today we say goodbye to our Assistant Chief Constable Kerrin Wilson, who is retiring after three decades in policing.

It is 30 years to the day that Kerrin started her career in policing, having joined Northumbria Police on December 14, 1992. In July 2018 she joined Lincolnshire Police as ACC, having done the bulk of her service with Cleveland Constabulary before moving to North Yorkshire Police on promotion to Chief Inspector and then joining Durham Constabulary in 2013 as a Superintendent.

Over the years Kerrin’s various roles have seen her delivering training to the Iraqi Police in Baghdad, carrying out national and international duties as a hostage negotiator for 20 years and, last year, being awarded the prestigious Queen’s Police Medal for helping to develop women and people from minority backgrounds in policing. She has been a keen advocate for the equality agenda throughout her time in Lincolnshire.

During her years in Lincolnshire Police force Kerrin was responsible for several aspects of operational policing, and latterly was responsible for Crime and Operations, which includes the Force Control Room and Criminal Justice. She was the East Midlands Regional lead for Victims and Witnesses, ANPR and Roads Policing. She also led the force through the critical times of Covid and ensured we maintained service delivery to Lincolnshire’s communities in very difficult times.

Reflecting on her career, Kerrin said: “I have had a wonderful career over 30 years, across five forces, and the last four and a half years in Lincolnshire have been some of the best times I have had. It has been a privilege to serve here as Assistant Chief Constable and work with some amazing people who I will definitely miss.”

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “Kerrin has been a force for good in policing across the UK. She has had a distinguished career which has been rightly recognised with the QPM and, more latterly, Kerrin receiving the Institute of Directors “Director of the Year” award.

“Kerrin has steadfastly pushed for increased inclusion and equality overseeing significant improvements in how policing supports under-represented groups (internally and externally). This has seen Kerrin leading on ‘Future Supers’, the GLOW network locally and the first National Women of Colour in Policing, amongst many other programmes she has supported. At the same time Kerrin has overseen huge changes in Lincolnshire Police from the Crime Review to the introduction of Guardian Command and Control, taking this on at a time when the project seemed destined to collapse.

“Kerrin will be greatly missed by all in policing although I am confident she will continue to drive many of the programs she is already part of. I wish her the very best for the future with my sincere thanks for all she has done in her time as ACC in Lincolnshire Police.”

