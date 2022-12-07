Man dies after two lorries collide in Lincolnshire village

Police said the road will be closed for the “foreseeable future”

We are saddened to confirm a 61-year-old man has died in a serious collision at Dawber Lane in Welton le Marsh.

Officers were called to the scene of the collision, which involved two lorries, at around 6.15am today, Wednesday, 7 December.

The driver of one of the vehicles has sadly died.

Their family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The road is closed and will be for the foreseeable future. We ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

We are now appealing for information and would ask anyone who saw the collision or has details that might help us in our enquiries to get in touch via [email protected]

