Lincoln’s suicide rate is no longer highest in the country

The cost of living crisis could cause significant problems

Lincoln no longer has the highest suicide rate in the country after a slight reduction.

However, experts say there are still dozens of preventable deaths each year, and cost of living problems could throw more people in crisis.

The city of Lincoln has a rate of around 17 suicides per 100,000 residents, according to the 2022 stats – between 70 and 80 deaths each year.

This is the the 12th highest in UK, but is a fall from 2021 when figures were double the national average, with over 20 deaths per 100,000 people.

More focus is being placed on addressing the crises that cause people to lose hope, such as financial problems, divorces and job losses.

Experts told the City of Lincoln Council’s Community Leadership Committee how they were tackling the crisis.

Lucy Gavens, a public health consultant for Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Often people die and no one had around them any idea they were struggling. We want to increase the ability to have those conversations.

“People can be afraid to mention suicide and put the idea in someone’s head. In fact, the evidence tells us the best thing is to ask outright if someone is struggling.”

Sarah Connery, the CEO of Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust, told councillors work was being done to address the underlying causes.

“Suicide is about a loss of hope, and every death is preventable. A third of people who take their lives never come into contact with mental health services,” she said.

“They may just need a warm, safe place to live, a meaningful relationship and meaningful employment. What are we doing as a society to make sure people have those?”

East Lindsey is the other Lincolnshire district receiving extra resources due to its unusually high suicide rate.

The suicide rate statistics, released annually by the ONS, are a rolling three year average.

The committee heard that men accounted for four out of every five suicides, with those in their 50s at greatest risk of dying this way.

Councillor Matthew Fido said: “I didn’t realise how harrowing the gender gap is, it’s astounding.”

He added there was incredible support available through Andy’s Man’s Club and the Lincoln City Foundation.

LPFT, the main mental health provider in Lincolnshire, have reached out to services who may come in contact to struggling people such as GPs, family lawyers, barbers and taxi drivers.

Experts in suicide reported there had been a significant rise in other parts of the country during 2022, but this hadn’t been seen yet in Lincolnshire.

However, Sarah Connery said: “The cost of living crisis will really stretch people financially. They will lose jobs, which significantly increases the risk for local people.”

She added that the number of people leaving LPFT – often citing pay or burnout – was impacting the service’s work.

However, the Lincoln Medical School was described as an “amazing” benefit for local mental health services.

LPFT was also challenged about long waits, with Councillor Rachel Storer saying that she had known people wait months to speak to someone.

The CEO admitted that LPFT hadn’t always got it right but were still aiming to improve.

A Lincolnshire new service for families who have lost someone to suicide launched from November.

LPFT runs a 24/7 mental health helpline on 0800 001 4331.

The Shout text messaging service is also available to write rather than talk. This can be accessed by texting ‘BLUE’ to 85258.

If you need to speak to someone, call the Samaritans at any time on 116 123.

