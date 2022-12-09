Man taken to hospital after incident on Lincoln Cathedral roof
The building was evacuated
A man has been taken to hospital for assessment after police helped him down from Lincoln Cathedral’s roof – following concerns for his safety.
Police attended a report of a concern for the safety of a man who ended up on the roof of Lincoln Cathedral shortly before 11am on Friday morning.
Specialist officers attended and the man was taken to safety. He has now been taken to hospital for assessment, police confirmed.
A small cordon was in place and the cathedral was evacuated as a result of the incident. It is unclear if this has now been cleared and the building can be accessed again yet.
Lincoln Cathedral has now issued a statement to say it has reopened following the incident, offering thanks to the work of the emergency services in addressing the issue promptly.
A spokesperson for the cathedral said: “The cathedral has re-opened for worship and for visitors following an earlier incident which required the cathedral to be closed for a short time.
“The incident occurred around 11am on Friday, December 9, when a person was seen on the outside of the building. The emergency services attended and have now taken the individual to hospital to receive the care that they need.
“We thank everyone for their patience and for the work of the emergency services.
“Our thoughts are with all involved with the incident, and the cathedral remains open for anyone who would like a quiet place to reflect, or would welcome the support of our chaplains. We are also able to signpost to other services that are available.”