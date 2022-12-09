Lincoln Cathedral evacuated due to incident

UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after incident on Lincoln Cathedral roof

People have evacuated from Lincoln Cathedral as emergency services are called to deal with an incident.

Fire engines and police vehicles arrived at Minster Yard on Friday morning following reports of an incident that needed to be dealt with at Lincoln Cathedral.

As a result, the building has been evacuated. The Lincolnite understands that it is related to concerns for safety of an individual.

Lincoln Cathedral and Lincolnshire Police have been contacted, we will update you as soon as we know more.