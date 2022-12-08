Meet the Lincoln man boasting Peter Capaldi and Paul Weller as collaborators
He has worked with a host of stars
A man born in Lincoln is the mastermind behind a record label and musical collective which boasts the likes of Peter Capaldi, Paul Weller and a former Oasis member on its list of collaborators.
Richard Clarke, 52, was born in Lincoln and grew up in the Monks Road area before moving out to Notting Hill in London, where he is currently based.
Around ten years ago he took his passion for music and set up a label called Monks Road Records, named after the area of Lincoln he spent his early years in.
A band called Monks Road Social then spawned from this idea, with every member of the label joining forces to be a part of the band and write new music.
The label itself has had its fair share of big-hitting names, most notably producing former Doctor Who and The Thick Of It actor Peter Capaldi’s album St. Christopher last year.
Monks Road Social has also had some star-studded people with impressive CVs join for gigs and recording sessions – including Mick Talbot from The Style Council and Dexy’s Midnight Runners, former Oasis member Paul Deighton, and the drummer for both Richard Ashcroft and Madonna.
Richard works as a producer for the label, helping put together these bodies of work and release them under the Monks Road Social blanket, which he describes as a “loose collective”.
Former Lincoln City Football Club board member Richard, who has seen his bright idea brought vividly to life, told The Lincolnite: “As a boy growing up in Lincoln in the 70s, the world of pop music seemed like another galaxy to me.
“So to now be working with the pop stars of then and now is a real buzz, and I still feel like a fan even now! I’m full of gratitude and appreciation to be doing what I do.”
The most recent Monks Road Social single, released on November 11, features a familiar face in the form of Paul Weller, lead singer of The Jam and The Style Council as well as being a successful solo artist in his own right.
Rise Up Singing! was co-written by Weller and features vocal contributions by the mod-rock singer, and you can listen to it on all music streaming platforms.
Richard’s plans for the future are to get a big Monks Road Social live show together, but he admits that will be difficult given the sheer number of people involved in the process.
