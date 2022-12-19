Not good enough: Wave of bad Ofsted ratings for Lincolnshire schools this year

Lincolnshire schools have received a wave of bad grades from Ofsted this year.

Of the 63 ratings published this year, approximately a third of schools were told they weren’t good enough.

18 schools or academies Require Improvement in 2022, and four were given the lowest grade of Inadequate.

Ofsted haven’t responded to the LDRS’ questions about whether there has been a decline in school local standards.

This was the first full year of inspections for the regulatory body since Covid, during which schools turned to remote learning and children often had to self-isolate.

Previously-exempt schools are also facing new inspections.

Just two Lincolnshire schools and academies got the top grade of Outstanding this year. 41 schools were rated Good.

Ofsted have said that schools across the country are struggling to recruit enough teachers, and there are still high levels of staff absence due to Covid.

Since 2021, it has also scrapped its policy of not inspecting Good or Outstanding schools without specific concerns, meaning some are being visited for the first time in years.

Approximately 10% of all of Lincolnshire learning facilities are rated Requires Improvement or Inadequate, including those rated before the pandemic.

Concerns have recently been raised about local education standards, with Councillor Richard Davies saying “hundreds of children are being let down over at least a decade. That’s a scandal and we need to do something.”

Here are all of the schools and academies currently told they aren’t good enough, according to the Ofsted website.

Requires Improvement

Branston Community Academy, Branston (July 2022)

Castle Wood Academy, Gainsborough (May 2022)

Caythorpe Primary School, Grantham (July 2022)

Dibgy Church of England School, Lincoln (September 2022)

Gedney Drove End Primary School, Spalding (July 2022)

Gosberton Academy, Spalding (November 2019)

Great Ponton Church of England School, Grantham (December 2021)

Halton Holegate CofE Primary School, Spilsby (December 2021)

Huckington St Andrew’s Church of England School, Sleaford (May 2022)

Huttoft Primary & Nursery School, Alford (June 2021)

John Spendluffe Foundation Technology College, Alford (April 2019)

Legsby Primary School, Market Rasen, September 2019

Market Deeping Community Primary School (June 2021)

Norton Community Primary School, Norton (January 2022)

North Kesteven Academy, Lincoln (May 2022)

North Scarle Primary School, Lincoln (July 2022)

Riverside Training Ltd, Spalding (January 2022)

Skegness Academy, Skegness (February 2020)

South View Community Primary Academy, Crowland (July 2021)

South Witham Academy, Grantham (November 2019)

St Helena’s Church of England Primary School, Willoughby (September 2022)

The Bluecoat School, Stamford (May 2022)

The Deepings School, Deeping St James (July 2021)

The Gedney Hill Church of England Primary School, Spalding (July 2019)

The National Church of England Junior School, Grantham (May 2022)

The Number 4 Group Ltd, Lincoln (June 2022)

The Queen Elizabeth’s High School, Gainsborough (November 2021)

The Richmond School, Skegness (December 2021)

The Welbourn Church of England Primary School, Lincoln (January 2022)

Theddlethorpe Academy, Mablethorpe (January 2021)

Thomas Middlecott Academy, Boston (July 2019)

Train 4 Limited, Lincoln (July 2022)

Walcott Primary School, Lincoln (October 2019)

Weston Hills Church of England Primary School, Spalding (December 2022)

William Lovell Church of England Academy, Boston (May 2022)

Inadequate