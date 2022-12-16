Trial date set for men charged with River Witham murder
The trial of two men charged with murder after a body was found in the River Witham in Lincoln will take place at the end of February.
The victim, Igors Petrovs, was found in the River Witham in the Waterside North area on August 24, Lincolnshire Police said.
Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, Lincoln, and Andrejs Servutas, 43, of Monks Road, Lincoln, have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Petrovs on August 21.
Spiridonvos also denies a second charge of doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice on August 25.
It is alleged Spiridonvos provided a statement to the police about his movements and that of the deceased which he knew was false.
A hearing in the case was today (Friday) heard at Lincoln Crown Court before Judge Simon Hirst.
Servutas was represented by Gordon Aspden KC and Spiridonvos by Karen Walton.
The Crown Prosecution Service were represented by prosecution barrister David Lee.
Judge Hirst adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on February 27 next year.
The trial is expected to last up to 10 days.
Both men, who are remanded into custody, will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on January 31 for a pre-trial hearing.
