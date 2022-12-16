West Lindsey District Council still committed to RAF Scampton purchase

West Lindsey District Council says it remains committed to the ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ of purchasing RAF Scampton.

The £300 million redevelopment plans could see a hotel, restaurants, a runway and a museum built on the land.

The historic air base near Lincoln is set to fully close by the end of the year, with the Red Arrows having already relocated to RAF Waddington.

The council is currently looking for a partner to regenerate and development the site.

Councillors met behind closed doors on Thursday night due to the sensitivity of the potential purchase.

The Corporate Policy and Resources Committee unanimously voted to continue work towards acquiring and regenerating RAF Scampton.

It was described as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ for the district.

However, councillors said they recognised the scale of the challenge ahead.

A statement issued by West Lindsey District Council says: “This important decision is the next step towards protecting and enhancing the history and heritage of the site, whilst supporting the opportunity to provide economic and community prosperity.

“There is still much work to do to find a suitable regeneration and development partner and this exercise is subject to a live procurement process.

“A final decision will be made at a future meeting of the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee.”

The Ministry of Defence announced in 2018 that the base would be closed as a cost-cutting measure.

The invitation to bid for the redevelopment contract is published on the Pro Contract website.

It lists a variety of aspirations for the site, including arts and entertainment buildings, a hotel, accommodation, shops, restaurants, a runway and a museum.

Submissions for expressions of interest closed in August.

The final Red Arrows jet left the air base in October 2022, after making it their home for decades.

Committee chairman Councillor Anne Welburn previously said: “We see that the successful redevelopment of the site of RAF Scampton could contribute significantly to the ‘Levelling Up’ of economic and social outcomes across West Lindsey, Lincolnshire and beyond.

“The importance of this site both in terms of heritage and social history cannot be overstated.”

