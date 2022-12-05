Victim named as police continue probe into Skegness murder
Three people arrested on suspicion of murder
Update 9.50pm, 4 December
We can now confirm the victim of our suspected murder investigation is Marcus Tott.
Mr Tott, aged 47, of Skegness, died following a fatal stab wound on Friday 2 December.
Mr Tott’s family have released an image of him, but have asked for media to respect their privacy and to not contact them.
Three people, a man and two women, were arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on 2 December.
The two women, aged 22 and 42, have been released on conditional bail. A 53-year-old man remains in custody where he continues to be questioned in relation to the incident following the court granting a warrant of further detention.
Our investigations are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to call us on 101, quoting incident 97 of 2 December.
Update, 6pm, 2 December
We have now arrested a 22-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
All three people arrested remain in custody and await questioning.
We continue to appeal for any witnesses, or anyone who has dashcam footage or CCTV to call us on 101, quoting incident 97 or 2 December.
Original release:
We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man at a property in Skegness.
We received a report of a man with a suspected stab wound at a property in Grosvenor Road, at 9.26am today, Friday 2 December. Paramedics attended but the man, aged 47, died at the scene.
A 42-year-old woman was shortly arrested in the local area on suspicion of murder. She remains in custody and will be questioned in due course.
Officers remain at the scene and our investigations are ongoing.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam, or witnessed anything suspicious.
Anyone with any information can call us on 101, quoting incident 97 of 2 December.
We will release further updates when they are available.
