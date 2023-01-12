Air pollution no longer a problem on busy Boston road

It’s now in line with safe levels

Air quality is no longer a concern in formerly-polluted area of Boston.

Bargate Bridge has been monitored for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels since 2005.

The traffic-heavy has now met targets for the last five years, meaning the Air Quality Management Plan can be revoked.

Nitrogen dioxide levels in the town’s other Air Quality Management Area at Haven Bridge have also fallen, but remain above statutory levels.

The improvement is believed to be due to more efficient vehicle engines and cleaner fuels as a result of UK and EU legislation.

The council has also encouraged sustainable travel to reduce the amount of traffic in the area.

Diffusion tubes are located across the problem sites to assess the air quality.

High levels of NO2 in the air have been shown to cause respiratory problems and even lung disease.

A report going before Boston Borough Council next week adds that the the Covid-19 lockdown isn’t thought to have skewed the data.

Monitoring at Bargate Bridge will continue to ensure that the air quality remains in line with guidance.

Work will also carry on to improve the Haven Bridge area and the rest of the district.

NO2 figures from roadside testing sites across the country have steadily fallen over the last two decades.

The report says: “Air quality in terms of Nitrogen Dioxide which is directly associated with road traffic has improved since declaration of the AQMAs has now been achieved for the last 5 years.”

Cabinet is expected to approve the end of the AQMA at a meeting on Tuesday, January 17.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now