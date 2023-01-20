Alford school on “journey towards excellence” after Ofsted recovery

It required improvement in 2019, but a new headteacher and new ideas helped the school bounce back

A secondary school in Alford is celebrating an Ofsted recovery after earning back its status as a ‘Good’ school under a new headteacher.

John Spendluffe Technology College, located on Hanby Lane in Alford, earned its academy status in 2011 and currently has over 600 pupils.

The school’s last inspection in April 2019 stated that it required improvement overall, particularly in areas of outcomes for pupils and the quality of teaching, learning and assessments.

Since then, John Spendluffe school has seen a new headteacher appointed and improvements have been made – which was reflected in a recent Ofsted visit in December 2022.

The report found the school to be ranked ‘Good’ in all areas, with inspectors saying pupils were safe and happy at the school and staff hold “high expectations” of the students’ attitude and conduct.

Also in the report is praise for the culture of safeguarding at John Spendluffe Technology College, with leaders “working together to ensure that pupils get the support they need.”

In terms of the quality of teaching, inspectors said: “Teachers have secure subject knowledge. They use effective activities to deliver the curriculum.

“Most lessons start with retrieval activities to revisit previous knowledge. This helps pupils to remember key content.

“Leaders have ensured that there is an ambitious curriculum in place for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“They want all pupils to have high aspirations. Pupils can study a range of subjects at key stage 4, including languages and humanities.”

Headteacher Mr Simon Curtis, who was appointed in September 2021, said: “We are all delighted with our recent ‘Good’ grading in all areas from our Ofsted inspection. The staff work incredibly hard to ensure the best for our young people, we are so proud of all our students, staff and families.

“John Spendluffe is a very special place and community, it is wonderful to receive the recognition of the hard work and commitment the staff, students, governors and families have and are putting in.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved so far, we are on a journey towards excellence. We will continue to develop and provide the best possible education for our young people”.

