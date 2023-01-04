All We Need Is Love: Valentines film to be projected onto Lincoln’s House of Fraser

A prominent Lincoln building will be lit up with a short digitally animated Valentines film projection for over a week in February.

Local freelance Creative Producer Simon Hollingworth and the Different Light team have been commissioned by Lincoln Creates | Lincoln BIG for The All We Need Is Love project.

The project will consist of a short digitally animated film on the theme of Valentines and what people love. It will be projected on a loop on the House of Fraser building on Lincoln Hight Street from around 4pm-9pm every day between February 10 and 19, 2023.

The film is about all kinds of love, people, things places, hobbies and even ideas. Everyone is encouraged to get involved and to email a photo or drawing of someone (or something) they really love with a few words saying who (or what) it is, and explain why them (or it) is loved.

Entries should be sent to [email protected] or taking in to the Lincoln BIG office at The Terrace on Grantham Street in Lincoln by 5pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The creative team will go through all the images and include as many as possible, showing many different sides of love, in the finished projection.

Simon Hollingworth is part of Different Light, which is a Lincolnshire collective of producers, technicians and artists who devise and deliver a range of community engagement projects that often used light and sound.

He said: “The fact that people will be able to get involved with the project by sending in images of people and things they love should make it all the more special and we are confident that the finished piece will look fantastic and will really brighten up the High Street with a message of love and tolerance.”

Sue Bell, Lincoln BIG Projects Consultant, said: “Lincoln BIG is delighted that they can use Lincoln Creates funding to encourage collaboration between creative practitioners and businesses to support the city centre events programme. The installation will help animate the city – bringing vitality and life to the High Street during the dark February evenings.”

This project has been made possible with the support of Lincoln Creates 2022, which is a Lincoln BIG initiative aiming to support new creative art projects in the city centre. It promotes collaboration between artists and local businesses.

Following his successful application to the programme, Simon Hollingworth was awarded the maximum grant of £5,000 from the Lincoln Creates fund, with the total project costing £6,800.

Meanwhile, other Lincoln Creates projects coming soon include the following:

The Joiners Arms Bike Stand – February 2023

Giant Jeans – February 2023

City Centre Stories – March / April 2023

Dino’s on the Loose Storybook Trail – April 2023

