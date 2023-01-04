Grantham man faces trial on 19 sexual offence charges

Charges include rape, sexual assault and having indecent pictures of children

A Grantham man has gone on trial accused of a string of sexual offences against a number of young victims over two decades.

Christopher Manning, 38, of Dalton Close, Grantham, faces 19 charges including indecent assault, sexual assault, rape and possessing indecent photographs of children.

A jury of eight men and four women were today (Wednesday) sworn in at Lincoln Crown Court to try Manning.

His trial is expected to last up to three weeks.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told the jury Manning’s case concerned allegations in the Grantham area from the late 1990s until last year.

The judge asked the jury to set aside any emotional responses to the nature of the allegations.

None of Manning’s alleged victims can be named because of legal reasons to protect their anonymity.

Manning, who is represented by defence barrister Karen Walton, denies all 19 charges.

The trial continues.

