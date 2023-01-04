Firefighters cut casualties free after serious Metheringham crash
Police said injuries were described as serious
Firefighters had to cut two casualties from their vehicle following a serious crash in Metheringham on Tuesday.
The collision between two cars happened at the crossroads of the B1188 Sleaford Road junction with Lincoln Road at 11.46am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and emergency services attended the scene.
The road was closed soon after the crash and didn’t reopen again until around seven hours later at 7.07pm.
Lincolnshire Police said the injuries were described as serious, but by the time of publication they had not clarified how many people were injured.
11:50 – Crews from @MetheringhamFRS & @LincolnNorthFRS attended an RTC on Sleaford Road, Metheringham. We used Holmatro cutting gear to extricate two casualties. Crews also made vehicles safe.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 3, 2023
