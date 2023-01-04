3 seconds ago

Firefighters cut casualties free after serious Metheringham crash

Police said injuries were described as serious
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Firefighters had to cut two casualties from their vehicle following a serious crash in Metheringham on Tuesday.

The collision between two cars happened at the crossroads of the B1188 Sleaford Road junction with Lincoln Road at 11.46am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and emergency services attended the scene.

The road was closed soon after the crash and didn’t reopen again until around seven hours later at 7.07pm.

Lincolnshire Police said the injuries were described as serious, but by the time of publication they had not clarified how many people were injured.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now