More disruption: Strikes dates set in February and March
Trade unions announced strike action throughout February and March, with staff walking out across numerous sectors in Lincolnshire and beyond.
A wave of industrial action has swept over the nation recently, with trade unions putting their foot down and saying ‘enough is enough’ over workers’ pay and conditions.
The government has attempted to combat these strikes by implementing a minimum service level bill, which requires a set number of workers to be on duty in the public sector during industrial action – in a bid to mitigate the impact on the general public.
So far in Lincolnshire over the last 12 months we have seen rail staff, call centre workers, postmen and women, university lecturers, ambulance workers and barristers go on strike, with most of those sectors still yet to have their terms over pay and working conditions met.
Therefore, more strike days have been announced in the early months of 2023 as well, impacting services across Lincolnshire in the coming weeks.
Here are the upcoming strikes announced so far that will affect Lincolnshire in February and March:
Teachers (National Education Union)
- Wednesday, February 1 – all eligible members in England
- Tuesday, February 28 – all eligible members in the following English regions – Northern, North West, Yorkshire & The Humber
- Wednesday, March 1 – all eligible members in the following English regions – East Midlands, West Midlands, and Eastern
- Wednesday, March 15 – all eligible members in England
- Thursday, March 16 – all eligible members in England
University staff (University and College Union)
- Wednesday, February 1 – Bishop Grosseteste and University of Lincoln staff involved
- Further 17 days of action promised by UCU in February and March – dates to be revealed soon
Ambulance workers (GMB Union)
- Monday, February 6 – eight ambulance services in England and Wales, including EMAS
- Monday, February 20 – eight ambulance services in England and Wales, including EMAS
- Monday, March 6 – eight ambulance services in England and Wales, including EMAS
- Monday, March 20 – eight ambulance services in England and Wales, including EMAS
Train Drivers (Aslef)
- Wednesday, February 1 – 15 train operators including LNER, East Midlands Railway and Northern Trains
- Friday, February 3 – 15 train operators including LNER, East Midlands Railway and Northern Trains
Civil Servants (Public and Commercial Services Union)
- Wednesday, February 1 – over 100 government departments such as the DVLA, DWP, Ofsted and UK Health Security Agency
