Arrests after fight at Boston United away match in Norfolk

Update: Three men from Lincolnshire have been charged with public order offences.

Nathan Stubley, 30 of Marshland Drive, Holbeach; Joseph Orrell, 32, of Mallow Gardens in Boston, and Gary Jaques, 31 of St Mary’s Way, Boston, have all been charged with threatening behaviour under the public order act.

All three have been released on conditional bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on February 23, 2023

An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been given a conditional caution for being drunk and disorderly.

Four people were arrested after rival supporters began fighting inside the stadium during the second half of the league match between King’s Lynn Town and the away side from Lincolnshire – Boston United.

Officers patrolling outside the ground on New Year’s Day were deployed into the stadium and arrested four men – aged 18, 30, 31, and 32 – all on suspicion of public order offences. Boston lost the match 2-1 with Tre Mitford scoring a debut goal for the Lincolnshire side.

Norfolk Police said on January 1, 2023 that the men were taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre “where they remain in custody and will be questioned”.

Well well well. Doesn’t look great from us at all. pic.twitter.com/7WjdNev241 — Boston United Supporters Page (@BUSupporterpage) January 1, 2023

Superintendent Wes Hornigold said: “Fighting between fans has no place in football and we will deal with incidents robustly. We worked closely with King’s Lynn Town Football Club to disrupt the violence and the vast majority of fans had a safe and enjoyable day.

“We will always seek to apply for football banning orders, where appropriate, which could see fans banned from matches.”

