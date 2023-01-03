Gas issues close Lincolnshire college main site

A door-to-door salesman has been locked up after attacking and launching a foul-mouthed onslaught on a homeowner after he refused to buy anything from him.

Shocked Fenn Settle came to speak to Sonny Brewitt after he said he had been abusive to his girlfriend.

The couple said they both told the 20-year-old thug they were not interested in buying the household items he was selling but he then flipped.

*Viewer discretion – there is foul language in the below videos:

In the Blink doorbell footage, Brewitt can be seen aiming a punch at Fenn, 30, and then said he was going to hit him.

He then branded him a “fat c**t” and said he was going to get some scissors.

Brewitt then whacked financial advisor Fenn with a green duster and called him “a “f*****g div.”

In the video – captured on his footage from his doorstep and from his neighbour’s Ring doorbell over the road – Fenn can be seen holding his arm out to protect himself before the man throws a fake punch.

Brewitt said: “Honestly mate, I’ll leather you.

“I’ll grab some scissors out of this bag.

“You are a fat c**t mate.”

Fenn said: “You are going to get scissors out?

“Call the police.”

Brewitt then grabbed the green duster and hit Fenn with it.

“You f*cking div, don’t talk to me like a f*cking idiot,” he added.

“I’ve had enough of you.

“Don’t ever speak to someone like that you div.”

Brewitt threw the duster so hard it ended up 10ft inside Fenn’s house in North Hykeham on 18 November.

Cops were called and Brewitt was arrested and charged with assault by beating, public order (section 4) and acting without a pedlar’s licence.

The public order offence was using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person.

He was remanded in custody and appeared in court the next day where he admitted all three offences.

On Wednesday (15 December), Brewitt, of Kingston upon Hull, East Yorks was sentenced at Hull magistrates’ court.

He was given 14 weeks custody in a young offenders institution and ordered to pay Fenn £156.

Reliving the ordeal, Fenn said: “I was upstairs on the phone to my mum, expecting an Amazon delivery so my partner Nicola went to answer the door.

“My other half said ‘No thanks’ and went to shut the door, he shouted at her.

“I went down at this point, he properly lost it

“He came at me with one of those telescopic dusters on a metal pole, hit me round the head with that.”

Fenn added: “I’m not bothered for myself, I’m a 20 stone ex-rugby player.

“But there’s plenty of single women and pensioners near where I live, it’s a peaceful, quiet area.

Fenn said was left with a little cut on his arm and a bump on his head.

Of the sentence, he added: “I think it’s really sad that he’s not going to spend Christmas and New Year with his family due to his actions.

“My concern was less for me than for my neighbours, many of whom are elderly.”