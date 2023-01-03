Gas issues close Lincolnshire college main site
Leaning has been moved online this week
Issues with gas supply have led to the closure of the Stamford College main site at Drift Road until January 9.
The site has no hot water or heating, and has been closed to all students and staff.
Contractors are due on site on Tuesday, January 3 and will identify and fit issues with the gas supply pipe.
Staff who work on the main site have been told to work from Peterborough College or home.
Students should remain home and learning has been moved online.
Inspire Education Group CEO Rachel Nicholls said: “Borderville Sports Centre will remain fully open for students and staff, and all lessons at Borderville will continue as normal. However, students and staff based at Borderville should note that we will only be able to provide a selection of sandwiches and cold snacks. College transport will run as normal to ensure that students who study at Borderville can travel to and from college.
“All other students should remain at home. Lessons will move online and timetables will operate as usual. Further details will be sent to you by your course tutors on Tuesday 3rd January, please check your google classroom for more information.
“Staff can collect essential material and belongings on Tuesday 3rd January and student facing staff should ensure that they are able to operate at home and teach remotely from Wednesday 4th January.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this causes, but we are confident that learning can still continue, in full, online. Information will be issued on Tuesday 3rd January should any student require a loan device to access online learning.
“We hope to be fully operational by Monday 9th January.”