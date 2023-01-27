Cadbury store set to land at Springfields Outlet
Cocoa dreams come true
Lincolnshire’s chocaholics can rejoice as Cadbury are due to open a store at Springfields Outlet shopping centre in Spalding next month.
The chocolate production giant will be arriving in Lincolnshire soon, offering a wide range of sweet treats at Springfields Outlet Shopping & Leisure on Camelgate in Spalding.
Promotional content for the site can be found on Springfields’ website and Facebook cover photo, both stating that the store will be “coming soon”.
No official opening date has been announced, but it is understood that it will open at some point in February 2023.
It will join over 50 big name brands currently found at Springfields Outlet, including Next, Jack Wills, Hallmark and Frankie & Benny’s.
