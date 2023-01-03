Can you see yourself living in this £1.5m Lincolnshire barn conversion?

An expansive barn conversion in the rolling South Lincolnshire countryside is yours to enjoy at your leisure – it’ll just cost you £1.5 million.

The four bedroom abode in Lenton, near Grantham, blends traditional with contemporary, and is flooded with natural light throughout.

Anyone lucky enough to call the house their home can explore a garden room, reception room, dining room, office/library and a first floor snug.

All bedrooms have ensuite bath and shower rooms, and there’s no shortage of utility space, with kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, laundry and plant room.

There is an attached double garage, and the property’s green credentials range from its own electric charging point to star panels, rainwater harvesting refections water and wraparound landscaped gardens

Marketed by Fine & Country, the total plot size is circa 1.25 acres.