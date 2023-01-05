Car stolen from driveway in Lincoln as police release CCTV footage

We are investigating the theft of property from a car in the Brant Road area of Lincoln.

We are now looking for the man in this video footage who we believe can help us with our enquiries.

He was seen in the Brant Road area of Lincoln at approximately 4.10am in the early hours of Wednesday, 4 January.

If you recognise this man, or have any information you think could help with our enquiries, please get in touch:

Email: [email protected]

Please add ‘Crime reference 23000006798’ to the subject line.

We are investigating similar incidents of people trying car door handles in the same area. Please be vigilant and ensure that you keep your car doors locked when not with your vehicle. If you see any suspicious activity, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.