Cornhill Gateway: New vision for the final stage of development

Forming one of the latter stages of the Cornhill Quarter project

Lincolnshire Co-operative submitted a planning proposal for a new development that will form one of the final stages in the Cornhill Quarter regeneration.

The plans will be known as the Cornhill Gateway, consisting of the demolition of 17-19 St Mary’s Street, redeveloping the area to provide a new office building that will be up to four storeys high.

Lincolnshire Co-op also applied for partial demolition of the rear of 16 and 17 Sincil Street, plus alterations and extensions to the buildings to create commercial units and new shopfronts.

Associated works at the site will include a new green wall, which alongside the new shopfronts, will create a visual statement for passers-by as they enter the £70 million Cornhill Quarter development.

The project has given the site a “new lease of life”, with multiple major business chains moving to the Cornhill Quarter since the revamp began in 2016.

This includes The Botanist, Everyman Cinema, Hobbs, Whistles, Lakeland, Doughnotts and Cosy Club.

The latest proposals are an aspect of a much larger regeneration in the area, stretching from the River Witham in the north to St Mary’s Street in the south, and from the High Street in the west to Melville Street/Broadway on the east.

Kevin Kendall, Head of Property at Lincolnshire Co-op said: “The plans would further improve the view of the city on arrival at the train station and bus station, and we look forward to starting work if the application is approved.”

