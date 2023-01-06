New glass roof marks big milestone in Lincoln Central Market refurb

A new replica glass roof has been installed to mark a major milestone in the refurbishment of Lincoln Central Market.

New glazing panels to the arches around the building will also be installed, which completes the external works of the main market building and will allow internal works to start.

Once the building is fully watertight, Lindum Group will begin work on putting up the internal walls, including the electrics, water pipes, and plastering.

The main floors in the market will also be tiled, ready to receive the new timber stalls.

The works include the construction of a new two-storey extension, incorporating a restaurant with a roof terrace.

Lindum is working on behalf of City of Lincoln Council, with the works expected to be completed by autumn/winter 2023.

The project is part of the government’s Be Lincoln Town Deal, a £19 million investment plan in which City of Lincoln Council has received funding to support the growth and development of the city. Funding has also come from Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme and Historic England.

