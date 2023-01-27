Couple seeking Lincolnshire seaside move told they can’t join council list

They had visited the area on holiday

A couple who wanted to move to the Lincolnshire coast for sun and vitamin D have been refused their request for council housing.

They currently live in a bungalow in another council district.

The couple, who don’t have any connections with the area apart from visiting on holidays, applied to be placed on East Lindsey’s housing register.

They complained after being turned down, but the Local Government Ombudsman agreed they didn’t have a right to council housing.

East Lindsey’s coast is in demand from people retiring to the area.

The couple – named as Mr and Mrs X in the decision – had previously visited the area, and wanted to “benefit from the sun, vitamin D, and being nearer the shops.”

Although they have cousins in the area, these aren’t defined as close family by the council.

They complained that they had spent two hours filling an application form out, and didn’t see any reason why they couldn’t move.

“The council said Mr & Mrs X have no housing need because they are housed in a bungalow which is suitable for their needs and they live on a bus route for the shops,” the Ombudsman wrote.

“I appreciate the complainants would like to move but they do not have a local connection and their desire to move because they like the area is not a housing need as defined by the policy.”

The council said that, as the couple are social tenants, they could consider a mutual exchange instead.

East Lindsey District Council have been contacted for comment.

