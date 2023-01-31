Crews remain at Boston warehouse after huge fire rips through building
There have been no reported injuries
Fire crews worked through the night to put out an inferno that destroyed a five-storey building in Boston.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene of the blaze, which began at the derelict building on London Road just before 4pm on Monday, January 30.
No one has been injured, and firefighters managed to contain the fire – located close to a fuel station and railway line.
Crews from 10 stations were called out to the scene. A spokesperson said the 100% of the five-storey property had been severely damaged.
Some road closures remain in the area this morning.
15:52 2/2 London Road, Boston Severe damage by fire to 100% of 5 storey building. Crews from @DeepingFire, @HorncastleFire, Billinghay and 1 Aerial Ladder Platform remain on scene to dampen down hot spots.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 31, 2023
15:52 1/2 @BostonLFR, @FireDonington, @SpaldingFire, @SpilsbyFire, @HolbeachFire, @granthamfire, @FireKirton, @LincolnSFire, @marketrasenfire and @SleafordFire, 2 Aerial Ladder Platforms, 1 High Volume Pump and 1 Water Carrier attended a building fire on London Road, Boston.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 31, 2023