6 mins ago

Crews remain at Boston warehouse after huge fire rips through building

There have been no reported injuries
| Photo: BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Fire crews worked through the night to put out an inferno that destroyed a five-storey building in Boston.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene of the blaze, which began at the derelict building on London Road just before 4pm on Monday, January 30.

No one has been injured, and firefighters managed to contain the fire – located close to a fuel station and railway line.

Crews from 10 stations were called out to the scene. A spokesperson said the 100% of the five-storey property had been severely damaged.

Some road closures remain in the area this morning.

 