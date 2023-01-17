Duo charged after man injured in serious Lincoln assault

Update 8.51am 17 January

We have now charged two people arrested in connection with an incident in Newland Street West.

Aiden Taylor, 29, of no fixed address, and Bradley Taylor, 31, of Knight Terrace in Lincoln, were both charged with GBH and theft from a person last night.

They were remanded into custody to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court this morning (17 January).

Original release

We are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault reported to have happened in the West End area of Lincoln last night (Sunday 15 January).

We received a report at 8.36pm that a man had been assaulted in Newland Street West. It is believed the assault happened at some point between 8.20pm and the time we were called.

Officers attended an address nearby and found a man in his 30s with serious injuries and immediately provided initial medical assistance until paramedics arrived. He reported being kicked and stamped on by two offenders, and having his phone, wallet and other items stolen. He is now being treated in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

This is busy residential area and we are hopeful that someone in the local community may have information which might aid our enquiries.

We are appealing to anyone in that local area to check their doorbell cameras, CCTV, or dash cam footage between 8.15pm and 8.40pm to see if they may have captured the offenders or the incident. We are particularly keen to see anything which shows two people on bikes.

A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody.

If you can help, please contact Lincoln CID on 101 ext 3295241 and ask for DC Andy Bates quoting incident 309 of 15 January. You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

