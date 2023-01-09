Elderly man dies after he was hit by car in Metheringham

We are appealing for witnesses and information after a man died following a collision in Metheringham.

The incident took place on January 5, around 4.45pm, when a 76-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was injured after a collision with a Suzuki Celerio on the High Street.

Following the collision he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries but sadly died on Saturday January 7. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

We are now appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch. We would be particularly keen to view any dashcam footage which may have captured the incident.

If you can help, please contact us via 101 quoting incident 302 of January 5 or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.