Yet another critical incident declared at Lincolnshire hospitals

The third in just two weeks as NHS woes continue

Mounting pressure on United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust has seen a critical incident declared at the trust for the third time in just two weeks.

The critical incident was declared on Tuesday, January 3 at 4.54pm, with issues surrounding discharging patients from beds due to a rise in respiratory illnesses being cited as a major factor.

It comes during an immensely difficult period for both United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and the wider National Health Service as a whole.

Ambulance strikes have intensified pressures, while the ongoing pressures of tackling the Covid backlog also stare ULHT in the face.

This latest announcement is the third critical incident called by ULHT in just two weeks, following reports of a near 35-hour wait at A&E within Lincoln County Hospital.

ULHT Chief Executive Andrew Morgan said: “We are continuing to see exceptionally high levels of demand for our Emergency Departments, coupled with high levels of very ill patients needing hospital care and ongoing staffing challenges.

“Many of the patients we are seeing are very unwell, many with respiratory illnesses including COVID-19 and flu. This means we are facing significant challenges around discharge from our beds, causing delays in admitting patients into our care- a situation that is also reflected nationally across the NHS at the moment.

“We continue to work together with partner health and care organisations to ensure care is available for those who need it and that those who are medically fit for discharge can return home or to another place of care quickly and safely.

“Our colleagues are working exceptionally hard to ensure the safe delivery of care in these challenging circumstances and I thank them for their continued efforts.”