Firestarter: Man admits Lincoln A&E arson

The future is uncertain for a popular dental surgery in Sleaford which had plans for a new facility refused in a ‘technical knockout’.

Clover House Dental Practice had sought permission for a purpose-built facility on land off Valley Gate.

The practice have already given the notice on their lease after a previous relocation fell through.

Despite support for the business, the planning committee said the area was earmarked for industrial use.

After the application was refused permission for going against planning policies, the business says they may have to move out of town.

A representative for the business told North Kesteven District Council that they were relying on the plans being approved.

“If it isn’t accepted, we don’t have premises to move into and nothing on horizon. We would have to consider relocating out of town which would be devastating,” he said.

“A lot of time and energy has gone into the business over the last 11 years. We have earned a reputation for quality service and community engagement, and help to ease the pressure on NHS dental services.”

He said the business had made a thorough search of town centre premises, but none fit their needs.

Ward Councillor Robert Oates said: “Sadly if refused, this strong local business will have no option to move out of Sleaford, losing a valuable dental service. They are willing to invest in high-tech services not available anywhere else.”

The purpose-built facility would allow the surgery to eventually double the number of staff.

There were concerns about how accessible the new out-of-town location would be, however the majority of patients said they would have no problem travelling.

Councillor Marianne Overton MBE claimed there was more than enough industrial land available, but only one other member joined her proposal to approve plans.

It was eventually rejected by 10 votes to 2.

Councillor Richard Johnston said it was a “pity” that policies didn’t allow for the application, describing it as a “technical knockout”.

Councillor Mervyn Head said: “Members should differentiate between heart and head here. However much we may want to promote something, it comes down to whether the planning policies allow that.”

